Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%.

Legend Biotech stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.