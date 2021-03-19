Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. Lennar has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

