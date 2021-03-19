Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.71.

LEN opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

