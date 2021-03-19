Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

LXRX opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $917.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

