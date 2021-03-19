LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Purchases $95,872.35 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $141.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $145.92.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LGI Homes by 127.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.