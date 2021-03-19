LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $529.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.40 million to $607.53 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $454.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,332.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock worth $9,597,510. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.16. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,470. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $145.92.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

