LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.86.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock worth $9,597,510. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.