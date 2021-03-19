Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

