Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys $187,206.50 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limoneira by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.