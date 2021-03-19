Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

LINX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander began coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 41,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Linx has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

