Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

