loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

LDI stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

