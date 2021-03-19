Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. 5,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $180.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.