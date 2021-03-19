Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 218 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.17.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.77. 7,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.18 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.