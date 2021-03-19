Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in RH by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RH by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.76. 9,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.89.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

