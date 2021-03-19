Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $207.71. 6,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

