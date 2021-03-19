Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 467,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,160,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,572.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,353,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.