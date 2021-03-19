Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $267,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $184.83. 26,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

