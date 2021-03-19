Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Santander cut Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

LRENY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.