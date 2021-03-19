London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

