Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,954,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.