LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $66,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

FPXI stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

