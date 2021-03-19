LPL Financial LLC Has $44.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 667,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $44,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,182,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.