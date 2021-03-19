LPL Financial LLC Has $61.99 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of DocuSign worth $61,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 235.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,623,262. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

