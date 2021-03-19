LPL Financial LLC Has $64.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $64,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.27 and its 200-day moving average is $169.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.