LPL Financial LLC Purchases 440,407 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $60,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 292.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 74,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 138.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

