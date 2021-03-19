LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,216,810 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $75,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.