LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Critical Survey

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 3.92 $24.26 million $0.86 6.87 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orchid Island Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 20.83% 2.04% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

