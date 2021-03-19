Lumentum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,494 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 4,683 call options.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $71,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

