Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Shares of MFNC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.