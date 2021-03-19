Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Magal Security Systems stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.