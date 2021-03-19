Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 206.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 244,805 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 5.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 34,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,412. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

