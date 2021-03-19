Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $42.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.