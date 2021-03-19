Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $50.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of MMP opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

