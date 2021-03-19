Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) PT Raised to $20.00

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MGIC has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

