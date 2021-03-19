Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,106 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

