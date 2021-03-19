Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

