Magnetar Financial LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,727 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,506,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in AT&T by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 37,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AT&T by 398,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 1,303,673 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in AT&T by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.