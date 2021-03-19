Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $493,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

