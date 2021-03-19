Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,702 shares of company stock valued at $43,204,499. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

