Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 811,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS MPCMF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

