Mark R. Jones Sells 1,082 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $126,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COR opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1,581.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.