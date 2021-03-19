Maro (MARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.72 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $74.85 million and approximately $54.72 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00630289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 931,953,287 coins and its circulating supply is 474,928,131 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

