Maxim Group Raises Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Price Target to $24.00

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Zedge has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

In related news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

