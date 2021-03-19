McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.64 Million

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $732.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.82 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MCFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

MCFE stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 1,756,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,988. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.