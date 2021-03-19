Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $1,225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,920,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,702 shares of company stock worth $43,204,499 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.