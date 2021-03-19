Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $393,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Waters by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waters by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.1% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $268.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

