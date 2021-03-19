Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Henry Schein by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $23,648,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.