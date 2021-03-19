Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 36,096 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,096 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.79 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

