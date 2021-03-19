Melrose Industries (MLSPF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS: MLSPF) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/5/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/5/2021 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Melrose Industries PLC has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

